RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner features an innovative formula that blends active botanicals and nourishing vitamins with cutting-edge science to improve the appearance of fine, overly groomed or patchy brows. Formulated with invigorating peptides and biotin, this brow treatment promotes healthier-looking brows, while panax ginseng extracts and wheat proteins create a thicker and more voluminous appearance. Green tea extract guards against environmental damage. Key Ingredients: Biotin: helps condition, strengthen and soften brows. Ginseng & Swertia Japonica: protect and revitalize eyebrows. Green Tea Extract: rich in panthenol to promote healthy eyebrows. Key Benefits: Physician-developed. Boosts healthier-looking eyebrows. Promotes thicker and more voluminous appearance.