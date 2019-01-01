RevitaLash

Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner (0.101 Oz.)

$110.00

At DermStore

A revitalizing conditioning treatment that improves the appearance of sparse eyebrows. RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner features an innovative formula that blends active botanicals and nourishing vitamins with cutting-edge science to improve the appearance of fine, overly groomed or patchy brows. Formulated with invigorating peptides and biotin, this brow treatment promotes healthier-looking brows, while panax ginseng extracts and wheat proteins create a thicker and more voluminous appearance. Green tea extract guards against environmental damage.