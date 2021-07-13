RevitaLash

Revitabrow 3ml

Pioneering, conditioning treatments, RevitaLash harnesses clinically-proven technology to nourish and strengthen eyelashes and brows – hydrating, protecting and elasticising, to enhance flexibility and help prevent brittleness and breakage. Awarded a coveted ‘2014 Best of Beauty’ award by beauty bible Allure, RevitaBrow Advanced is one of the world’s leading brow conditioning treatments – encouraging even fragile hairs to realise their full, glossy, lustrous potential. Phenomenally effective, RevitaLash was born out of a loving husband’s quest to help his wife regain her confidence during a battle with cancer. Dr. Brinkenhoff – an ophthalmologist of over 30 years – soon realised the revitalising potential of his formulation, and RevitaLash now has a loyal and global following in over 50,000 spas, salons and retail establishments, and remains a proud supporter of breast cancer research and education.