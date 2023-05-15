Revision Skincare

Revision Skincare® Intellishade Truphysical 1.7 Oz.

Enhance your skin's look and feel while protecting it from the sun's harmful effects with Revision's Intellishade® TruPhysical. Formulated as a 5-in-1 formula, this tinted daily moisturizer helps to correct, protect, conceal, brighten and hydrate the skin, while the 100% all-mineral technology provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB SPF 45 protection. Key Ingredients: THD Ascorbate (Vitamin C): the most potent and stable form of vitamin C to help brighten and even skin tone Iron Oxide: a mineral pigment that provides a self-adjusting, universal tint Zinc Oxide: a physical, inorganic mineral that effectively protects against both UVA and UVB rays White Birch Extract, Yeast Extract, and Plankton Extract: enhance the skin and encourage overall skin health Squalane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, and Glycerin: hydrate and soothe skin for a plump and fresh appearance Boron Nitride: a superior mineral that helps the skin appear and feel smoother, diffuses light and absorbs heat Key Benefits: Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles 100% all‐mineral technology that provides UVA and UVB broad‐spectrum protection Enhances skin's natural moisture barrier Formulated without hidden chemical sunscreens, parabens, alcohol and artificial fragrances Awards: Winner of 2019 NewBeauty Award