Chantecaille

Just Skin

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

My skin can be a nightmare to find make up for as I have fair complexion, combination oily skin, rosacea and very sensitive to different types of make up - especially those that are heavily fragranced or too full of chemicals. This is absolutely perfect. I’m on my third tube now and a little goes a long way. It lasts all day - and with a setting powder it lasts longer. It doesn’t clog my pores, sit in smile lines and it doesn’t look unnatural. It has actually made my skin look better! Highly recommend this to anyone who has sensitive skin. I know the price might be a deterrent for some but it’s 100% worth it! Eye Colour Blue Skin Tone Fair Did you receive an incentive for this review? No Shade Purchased: Alabaster Recommends this product ✔ Yes