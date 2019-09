WhatsBedding

Reversible Weighted Blanket

$29.77

Buy Now Review It

Innovative 7-layer weighted blanket is designed to offer supreme comfort and deep sleep. Take the advanced sewing technology and the highest-quality materials to produce the ideal heavy blanket. The breathable, 100% cotton outer layer, High Quality Fabric,Soft, warm and comfortable. Make it cooler and more durable than normal blanket (weighted blanket cooling)