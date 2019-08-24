Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Trench Coat
$149.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Reversible Trench Coat
Featured in 1 story
How We're Styling JW Anderson x Uniqlo
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
rag & bone
Duke Camel Hair Coat
$995.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
A.W.A.K.E.
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
$1200.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii x Katie Sturino
Tie Waist Robe Coat
$149.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Coach
Long Moto Coat
$2498.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Hat
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Asymmetric Striped Long Sleeve T-shirt
$19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Socks
$5.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Flare Shorts
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Outerwear
Chouyatou
Lightweight Mid-length Quilted Puffer
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted