Fendi x Skims

Reversible Sleeveless Dress

$1290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fendi x Skims

Part of the limited edition FENDI x SKIMS capsule collection. Limit 2 units per product. Reversible, close-fitting sleeveless dress. Wide round neckline and wide shoulder straps. Made of light purple wool jersey. All-over diagonal printed FENDI SKIMS lettering on one side and solid color on the other. Chiara is a size 0 and 5' 11", wearing a FENDI x SKIMS 38 Composition 100% Fleece, Lining: 100% Viscose Product Detail Dry Clean Only