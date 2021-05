Legends Hotel

Reversible Relaxed Linen Quilt

$259.00 $220.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Company Store

Naturally insulating (making it great for all seasons), linen is a fabric we turn to for its relaxed hand, breathability, and laid-back yet luxurious vibe. Crafted for us of European linen and accented with horizontal tack stitching, this lightweight quilt reverses to a tonal color for twice the look.