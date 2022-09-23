J. Crew

Reversible Quilted Lightweight Greenwich Jacket

$268.00 $159.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details We made it our mission to craft the ultimate outfit polisher (hint: you're looking at it). Designed for easy layering as the weather gets colder, this liner jacket is full of thoughtful details: Think easy patch pockets, a removable belt and a reversible exterior—so you get two colorful looks in one! But our favorite part has to be that this puffer is crafted from slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon and filled with PrimaLoft®, a down alternative that both keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of landfills. 100% recycled nylon. Collarless. Button closure with self tie. Patch pockets with flaps. Interior locker loop. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BJ983.