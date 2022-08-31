United States
Madewell
Reversible Quilted Faux-shearling Jacket
$228.00$159.60
At Madewell
Your grandpa's vintage style just got a major upgrade (ahem, it's a two-in-one). With (Re)sourced recycled faux shearling on one side and quilted recycled nylon on the other, this reversible jacket has a cozy shawl collar and hand-warming pockets. Regular fit. Body length: 30 1/2". (Re)sourced 100% recycled nylon; (Re)sourced 100% recycled polyester. Do Well: materials recycled from preconsumer waste that would otherwise go to landfills. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NG659