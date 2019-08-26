Evony

Reversible Quilt Set

$100.99 $69.99

At Joss & Main

Azalea Skye Rhea Reversible Quilt Set completely transforms your bedroom with the mix of bohemian and chic styles and color pallets. The quilt is a bold and bright shade and features small flowers and leaves in shades. This exotic look evokes earthy warmth and the striking contrast on the comforter creates a look that is exquisite and unique. What's Included? Shams Quilt/Coverlet Accent Pillow Product Details Pattern: Geometric Material: Microfiber / Polyester Dust Ruffle/Bed Skirt Included: No Reversible: Yes Cleaning Method: Machine washable