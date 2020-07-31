Levi's

Reversible Printed Face Mask (3 Pack)

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

Leave the medical-grade face masks for our healthcare workers and use a fabric one instead. These reusable masks come in a convenient 3-pack and are both reusable and reversible so you can still look good while staying safe. And we specially designed them to be super comfortable for easy and longer wear.These are non-medical. reusable face coverings that are not FDA-approved as medical devices and are not certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Please continue practicing social distancing. washing your hands. and refraining from touching your face.