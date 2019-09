Valextra

Reversible Mini Puffer Bag Jacket

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Valextra expands it handbag accessories offering with this red and navy mini bag puffer bag jacket. It's made in Italy with an exaggerated quilting complete with a goose down and feather filling and secures with push-stud straps. Slip it on over you Iside bag on a rainy day.