The Frankie Shop

Reversible Leopard Hooded Puffy Jacket

$255.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Frankie Shop

Reversible Leopard Hooded Puffy Jacket $255.00 One Size Share This Look Reversible Puffy Jacket Slightly Oversize Silhouette Removable Hood Side Pockets Front Button Closure Shell 1: 100% Polyester Shell 2: 100% Nylon 26" Length, 21" Shoulder 50" Bust Dry Clean Imported Shipping + Sizing + Enquire +