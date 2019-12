Tara Ashe

Reversible Glass Vase

This versatile, Reversible Glass Vase is designed to be used two ways: fill the larger space around the colorful core with a full bouquet or turn it over to showcase a few blooms in the smaller opening. Even without flowers, the 9" high Reversible Vase makes an eye-catching sculptural statement on a dining table or desk. Choose from Red/Blue (MoMA Exclusive), Pink/Green or Green/Blue colorways.