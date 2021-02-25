Secret Sea Collection

Reversible Cotton Rug Runner, 2.6′ X 6′ Ft (turquoise-orange)

This rug is part of our Secret Sea Collection which features a unique blend of modern colors and bohemian designs. Made in Turkey, Dimension: 30'' x 71'' inches (75 x 180 cm) Material: Cotton & Acrylic 30% Color:Turquoise-Orange(Brick Red) Easy to care; Machine washable (86°F) and durable. Low-pile. Versatile and Reversible, Both sides can be used each with a different pattern. High quality area rug at affordable price. Beautifully transform your living space with it's natural dye colors.