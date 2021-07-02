Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
$88.00
$35.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set of 2
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
Organic Cotton Quilted Comforter
BUY
$168.00
$210.00
PACT
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Woven Ruthie Bed Blanket
BUY
$50.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Harmony Hemp Duvet Cover
BUY
$104.97
$268.00
Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Woven Ruthie Bed Blanket
BUY
$50.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Harmony Hemp Duvet Cover
BUY
$104.97
$268.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Phoebe Cake Stand
BUY
£42.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
PACT
Organic Cotton Quilted Comforter
BUY
$168.00
$210.00
PACT
Anthropologie
Reversible Airy Gauze Shams, Set Of 2
BUY
$35.97
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Woven Ruthie Bed Blanket
BUY
$50.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Harmony Hemp Duvet Cover
BUY
$104.97
$268.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted