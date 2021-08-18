Champion

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut-off Crew

Classic men's crew cropped at the waist for an oversized, boxy fit. Our iconic fleece is cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage. Heavyweight 12 oz. fleece with brushed interior for extra softness. Signature stretch side panels for ease. Relaxed, dropped shoulder and exaggerated sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Cut-off waist with stitched edge. Double-needle construction throughout. Embroidered C logo on at left chest, C patch logo at cuff. Country of Origin: Imported Fabric: 78% Cotton/22% polyester Units per pack: 1