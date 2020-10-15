Champion LIFE

Reverse Weave® Cropped Cut Off Crew

$55.00 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The Champion® LIFE Reverse Weave® Cropped Cut Off Crew will have you looking and feeling great whether you're hitting the gym or just going about your day. This sweatshirt is made in a heavyweight 12 oz fleece, and is designed with a brushed interior for extra softness. , Crafted with a classic men's fit that's cropped and cut-off for a fashion fit. , Cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage., Double-needle construction throughout., Dropped shoulders. , Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. , Embroidered C logo at left chest. , C patch logo at left cuff. , Signature stretch side panels for ease., Cropped hem with raw edges. , 84% cotton, 16% polyester. , Machine wash cold, tumble dry low., Imported., Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.