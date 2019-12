Champion x Susan Alexandra

Reverse Weave Allover Print Sweatshirt

C$84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Playful crew neck sweatshirt from UO's collab with Champion + New York designer, Susan Alexandra. Plush reverse weave fabric cut in a pullover style with a relaxed fit + dropped long sleeves. Fitted with ribbed trim + vibrant allover print.