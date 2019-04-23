Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Champion x Susan Alexandra
Reverse Weave Allover Print Sweatshirt
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Playful crew neck sweatshirt from UO's collab with Champion + New York designer, Susan Alexandra. Plush reverse weave fabric cut in a pullover style with a relaxed fit + dropped long sleeves. Fitted with ribbed trim + vibrant allover print.
Featured in 1 story
Susan Alexandra Lends Her Whimsy To Champion
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Old Navy
Women's Striped Hoodie Pullover
$19.94
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
Être Cécile
Colorblock Crop Zip Hoodie
$180.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Boy+Girl
Purple Baja Poncho
$88.00
from
Boy+Girl
BUY
DETAILS
Disney x Vans
Checkerboard Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie
$74.50
from
Vans
BUY
More from Champion x Susan Alexandra
DETAILS
Champion x Susan Alexandra
Uo Exclusive 93eighteen Sneaker
$100.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Champion x Susan Alexandra
Baseball Hat
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Champion x Susan Alexandra
Reverse Weave Allover Print Sweatshirt
C$84.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Champion x Susan Alexandra
Script Logo Bike Short
C$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sweatshirts
DETAILS
NSF
Lisse Pullover Hoodie
$295.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Co-ed Zip Hoodie
$105.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Donni
Rugby Half Zip Pullover
$234.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Hades
Devo Jumper
£220.00
from
Hades
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted