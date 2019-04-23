Search
Products fromShopClothingSweatshirts
Champion x Susan Alexandra

Reverse Weave Allover Print Sweatshirt

$69.00
At Urban Outfitters
Playful crew neck sweatshirt from UO's collab with Champion + New York designer, Susan Alexandra. Plush reverse weave fabric cut in a pullover style with a relaxed fit + dropped long sleeves. Fitted with ribbed trim + vibrant allover print.
Featured in 1 story
Susan Alexandra Lends Her Whimsy To Champion
by Emily Ruane