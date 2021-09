Hobo

Revere Satchel

$178.00 $97.50

Buy Now Review It

At Hobo Bags

Designer's Note Meet Revere. This convertible crossbody can also be carried as a top handle bag by removing the strap, giving you two looks in one! Crafted in our new soft hide, a lightweight yet incredibly durable leather tanned with a finish that leaves the leather’s beauty untouched. We suggest treating your bag with HOBO Leather Protector before your first wear. Avoid contact with dark clothing that may transfer to your bag.