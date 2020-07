Fred Perry

Revere Collar Bowling Shirt

£150.00

Buy Now Review It

At FRED PERRY

Art Comes First design a revere-collar bowling shirt with a relaxed, boxy fit. Designed in a woven piqué, the shirt is trimmed with chain stitching and contrast white patches on the chest pockets. Woven cotton piqué / Relaxed boxy fit with revere collar / Chain stitch trim / Chest pocket with patches / Patch with Art Comes First flock print