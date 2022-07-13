Kosas

Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer And Daytime Eye Cream

At Revolve

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream is a medium coverage, super creamy concealer, eye cream, and spot treatment in one that visibly brightens and helps reveal better skin. This concealer is delivered in a skincare base packed with Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides and Caffeine that hydrate, visibly plump and give a smooth, radiant finish. It covers and reduces the appearance of dark circles, but still fully looks like your skin. Clean, comfy, and clinically tested. Formulated with Caffeine and Pink Algae Extract to fight dark circles, puffiness and dullness, Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides to hydrate and visibly plump for supple, juicy skin, and Arnica and Panthenol, the ultimate skin-calming tool for blemishes and redness. In a consumer study with 20 subjects after using Revealer for 28 days: 100% agreed this product improved the quality of bare skin, 100% agreed this product effectively conceals under eye circles, dark spots and blemishes, 100% agreed eyes appear instantly awake and refreshed, 100% agreed lines and wrinkles around eyes are less visible, 100% agreed the skin around the eye area looks plumper. The Details In 1.5 C - light with pink undertones Non-irritating, allergy tested, clinically tested, non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Mineral Oil, Talc, Silicones, Fragrance, Parabens, Sulfates, and Phthalates 0.2 oz/ 6 ml This item is not available to ship to Australia, New Zealand Revolve Style No. KOSA-WU85 Manufacturer Style No. 09_1.5 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply anywhere you want to brighten, conceal or smooth - under eyes, blemishes, and cheekbones Swipe or dab the doe foot applicator over skin, then blend using your fingers, a brush or sponge Perfect for spot covering or layering over foundation