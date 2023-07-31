Kosas

Revealer Skin Improving Foundation Spf 25

$67.00

The MECCA view: A clean, skin-improving, medium-coverage SPF 25 foundation and treatment with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane, vitamin B5, arnica, and caffeine. This skin-reviving SPF treatment foundation instantly blends like a second skin with a natural dreamy finish to blur, visibly smooth texture and minimize pores. The powerhouse blend of actives is clinically proven to hydrate, brighten, soothe, plump and protect over time. Long wearing. Silicone free. Consumer testing results: Immediately: 97% agreed this product blended easily to become like a second skin.* 97% agreed this product provided the desired coverage* After 4 weeks: 100% agreed my skin's texture is more smooth* 97% agreed my pores are less visible when I wear this product* 100% saw improvement in hydration and firmness on bare skin ***based on a consumer study with 32 females **based on a clinical measurement study with 32 females