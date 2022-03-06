Kosas

Revealer Concealer

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: This medium coverage vegan concealer works to visibly brighten and hydrates the under eyes and calms blemishes around the face, but still leaves your skin looking like skin. The creamy formula is packed with potent botanical ingredients that leave the complexion with a smooth, radiant finish. This concealer is perfect for spot covering or layering over foundation. Each shade of this concealer has been formulated to be the perfect match to your Kosas Tinted Face Oil tone. Skincare is the first step to a bright, even complexion. Read our eye cream guide to find the perfect base for your favourite concealer. Key ingredients: Caffeine: helps to brighten and leaves the skin glowing. Arnica and panthenol: work together to soothe and calm blemishes. Peptides and hyaluronic acid: work together to plump up your skin and lock in hydration. Made without: Alcohol, fragrance, gluten, parabens and sulphates. Consumer testing results: Claims: In a consumer study with 20 subjects after using Revealer for 28 days: - 100% agreed this product improved the quality of bare skin - 100% agreed this product effectively conceals under eye circles, dark spots and blemishes - 100% agreed eyes appear instantly awake and refreshed - 100% agreed lines and wrinkles around eyes are less visible - 100% agreed the skin around the eye area looks plumper Pair it with: Kosas Tinted Face Oil Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss Kosas Colour and Light Creme Palette Direct from the brand: "It’s changing the idea of what concealer is — revealing the areas that you want to brighten and highlight. Apply anywhere you want to brighten, highlight or smooth — under eyes, blemishes, cheekbones, you literally can’t mess it up." - Sheena Yaitanes, Founder