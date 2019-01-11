Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Nuxe
Rêve De Miel Ultra-nourishing Lip Balm
$10.35
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
This concentrated balm nourishes, repairs, soothes and protects the lips (honey, plant oils, shea butter, grapefruit essence). For dry or chapped lips.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fig+Yarrow
Basil+cardamom Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Fig+Yarrow
BUY
DETAILS
Aesop
Avail Lip Balm With Sunscreen
$19.00
from
Aesop
BUY
DETAILS
bareMinerals
Jack Of All Trades Lip Balm
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Sara Happ
The Lip Scrub
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Nuxe
DETAILS
Nuxe
Sun Melting Spray For Face And Body Spf 50
£19.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Nuxe
Rêve De Miel Lip Balm
£10.50
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Multipurpose Oil
£29.50
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
DETAILS
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Florale
£29.50
from
Nuxe
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted