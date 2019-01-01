Langley Street
Reuven Summer Dining Chair
$237.00$125.99
At Wayfair
Whether pulling up to your dining room table or rounding out your contemporary den look, this dining chair is the perfect perch. Founded atop four angled legs for a nod to mid-century style, its rounded frame is crafted from solid wood and manufactured wood with a walnut finish. Polyester blend upholstery wraps around the seat and back to tie it all together, divided by an open lower back. Plus, this product comes backed by a one-year warranty.