Langley Street

Reuven Summer Dining Chair

$237.00 $125.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether pulling up to your dining room table or rounding out your contemporary den look, this dining chair is the perfect perch. Founded atop four angled legs for a nod to mid-century style, its rounded frame is crafted from solid wood and manufactured wood with a walnut finish. Polyester blend upholstery wraps around the seat and back to tie it all together, divided by an open lower back. Plus, this product comes backed by a one-year warranty.