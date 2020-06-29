BLK + GRN

Reuseable Grocery Tote Bag

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At BLK + GRN

Paper or plastic? Neither, darling. The reusable grocery tote from BLK+GRN makes the grocery days so much easier. The leak-proof lining and insulated design keeps accidental spills inside the bag and your food temp-perfect. For travel convenience, keep a tote in your car or bag for grocery hauls or shopping trips. For the chic and carbon-footprint conscious. Long handles and large space make this bag is ideal for grocery shopping, navigating farmers' markets and traveling. And the BLK+GRN logo is a symbol of eco-conscious pride. Recyclable and re-useable Plastic bags are so last century. The modern way to shop means less waste and more convenience. Leak-free lining Keeps accidents inside the bag for a waterproof and easy to clean. Structured design Keep it versatile—pack your lunch, throw in groceries or use it as a book bag. Dimensions: H15" x W13" x D9" Material: Water-resistant polypropylene