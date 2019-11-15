Kathmandu Valley Co.

Reusable Wrapping Paper Handmade From Tree-free Lokta Paper (10 Sheets)

Present your gift with something truly special, handmade lokta wrapping paper from Nepal. Lokta paper is tree-free and made from lokta bushes which grow naturally on the Southern slopes of the Himalayas of Nepal. Strips from the bush are cooked until the fibers separate. The pulpy mash created is then spread by hand over boxed screens and set to dry on the Himalayan mountainside where the fibers reunite, creating the paper. Kathmandu Valley Co. gift wrap paper is great for birthday wrapping paper, weddings, graduation gifts, business gifts, Christmas, Hanukkah, and many more special occasions. Use the paper for wrapping gifts, or as craft paper, for art projects, or scrapbook paper. The paper comes in a roll of ten sheets with each sheet measuring 20 x 30 inches. Thank you for supporting a handmade-paper tradition special to Nepal.