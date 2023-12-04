Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Kind Bag
Reusable Tote
$29.95
$19.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
Kind Bag
Reusable Tote
BUY
$19.95
$29.95
The Iconic
Naghedi
Nomad Hobo
BUY
$315.00
Naghedi
Ganni
Jacquard-trimmed Recycled-shell Tote
BUY
$428.06
Net-A-Porter
Longchamp
Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag
BUY
$275.00
Longchamp
More from Kind Bag
Kind Bag
Gingham-print Reusable Medium Woven Bag
BUY
$12.50
Selfridges
More from Totes
Kind Bag
Reusable Tote
BUY
$19.95
$29.95
The Iconic
Naghedi
Nomad Hobo
BUY
$315.00
Naghedi
Ganni
Jacquard-trimmed Recycled-shell Tote
BUY
$428.06
Net-A-Porter
Longchamp
Le Pliage Original L Tote Bag
BUY
$275.00
Longchamp
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted