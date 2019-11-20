Wrapeez

Reusable Stretch Fabric Gift Wrap – Christmas Set

$28.95

Buy Now Review It

(3) No-Fuss Gift Wraps with Built-in Bows (1) Wine & Spirits Wrap with Satin Ribbons (1)Gift Card Holder with Gift Tag - Red & White Polka Dots with Red & White Chevron Gift Card Holder- No Tape, Scissors or Mess! In Less Than 20 Seconds Create a Beautifully Wrapped Gift - Quick and Easy! Perfect For People On-The-Go! You Get The Look Of A Traditionally Wrapped Gift With The Ease Of A Gift Bag. 1 GIFT WRAP can also be used as 2 GIFT BAGS! 4-way Stretch Fabric - No Rips, Tears or Folds Like Paper - Wrap Odd Shaped Gifts, Hassle Free With High Quality Fabric! Eco Friendly and Reusable - Wrapeez Save Time, The Environment and Unnecessary Paper Waste. Great for Holidays, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Valentine's Day, Weddings, Graduations & Special Occasions