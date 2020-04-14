KoolerThings

Reusable Storage Bags (10 Pack)

$7.49

Buy Now Review It

FOOD GRADE MATERIAL: Made of FDA grade PEVA material that is BPA, Chloride, and Lead free. Alsi its safe for the environment and earth when disposed or burned. DURABLE & ECO-FRIENDLY: These reusable sandwich bags have been thickened and can be reused hundreds of times. With this much value you will have enough for family use and will save you thousands of disposable bags every year.The perfect solution for plastic bags waste reduction. LEAKPROOF & EASY SEAL: Upgraded double ziplock closures ensure an airtight leakproof seal, perfect for storing and preserving food.With upgraded widened side and non-slip zipper design, children can easily open and close their lunch bags. EASY TO CLEAN: Easily hand wash in cold or room temperature water and air dry to clean. They're freezer safe, however not dishwasher friendly. MULTI PURPOSE : These reusable storage bags are perfect containers for food, lunch, snacks, fruits, and vegetables. And can be used for all things like cosmetics, jewelry, make-up, stationery and many more.