BeeGreen

Reusable Shopping Bags With Pouch, Set Of 5

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

X-LARGE CAPACITY & DURABLE: BeeGreen reusable grocery bags are very big which can hold up to 50+ pounds of groceries and Beegreen reusable grocery bags are reinforced with double stitches which makes them hold heavy loads safely. Long handles allow for hand holding or carry on shoulder for easier carrying, perfect reusable bags for shopping, groceries, travel, storage, hiking and practical for daily use! EASY TO CARRY AROUND & ECO-FRIENDLY: Beegreen shopping bags are super light and can be folded to a wallet-size, very convenient to be used and carry it with you at all times without taking up too much space. By reusing reusable shopping bags & keeping plastic out of landfills & oceans! RIP-STOP FABRIC & DIFFERENT COLORS : BeeGreen reusable shopping bags are made of 100% RIP-STOP nylon cloth which is ideal fabric for reusable bags. It is Lightweight (not heavy duty ) but VERY Sturdy and Resistant to Rips.BeeGreen reusable gift bags set has 5 different colors including yellow, gray, red, green, teal. Perfect as bachelorette/Christmas party favors fashion gifts for women/men and girls/boys! MACHINE WASHABLE & REUSABLE: Being washable is a must for any reusable bags. All BeeGreen foldable bags are Machine Washable! Toss them right into the washer and save your time! You can reuse them and reduce your carbon footprint and plastic usage by owning BeeGreen reusable bags. 1 YEAR NO-RIP GUARANTEE: We’ll replace or refund any bags that rip or break within 1 year of purchase. Message our support on Amazon for fast service. Save Money on Multiple Piece Orders with Our PACKS! All BeeGreen Bags are Sold ONLY by beegreenbags and Fulfilled by Amazon. Other sellers under this listing are NOT authorized by BeeGreen and NOT Genuine BeeGreen Bags. Please do make the right choice !