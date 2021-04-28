Baggu

Reusable Shopping Bag

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

ECO-FRIENDLY & STYLISH - Long-lasting, reusable Baggus reduce waste while looking fabulous! VERSATILE HANDLES - Sturdy, generous handles allow for hand holding or over the shoulder toting TOTES UP TO 30 LBS. - Strong yet lightweight, this Baggu can hold up to 30 lbs. of stuff yet folds into just a 6x6 in. square. 100% RIPSTOP NYLON - Baggu's commitment to quality means we only use pure ripstop nylon to craft our standard Baggus MACHINE WASHABLE - Machine wash cold and line dry to use your favorite Baggu for years and years!