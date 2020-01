Russbe

Reusable Sandwich Bags (8 Pack)

A more sustainable choice than thin, disposable bags, these Russbe reusable sandwich bags are free from BPA, PVC, latex and phthalates. They're designed with a label, stand-up gusseted bottom and reinforced seal to keep food fresh and organized. Dishwasher and freezer safe, this pack of eight is perfect for traveling, packing lunches, meal-prepping and storing leftovers.