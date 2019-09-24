Baggu

Reusable Nylon Grocery Tote

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store. Carry in your hand or over your shoulder! Holds 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. Our Standard sized Baggus feature: Folds into a flat, pocketable 5 in. x 5 in. pouch. Holds up to 50 lbs. Expands to 25.5 in. H x 15.5 in. W x 6 in. D. 100% ripstop nylon construction. Machine washable. BAGGU makes bags. Our original and best-selling item is our namesake ripstop nylon shopping bag. Based on the construction of the plastic grocery bag, the Standard Baggu is durable, lightweight, and can hold 2-3 times more than a traditional grocery bag. Our vision is that everyone has a Baggu with them all the time. BAGGU has studios in California and New York, and is led by the creative team that started the company in 2007.