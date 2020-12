A1 Bakery Supplies

Reusable Non-woven Tissue Paper (10-sheet Pack)

$6.45

Buy Now Review It

Reusable Non-Woven Tissue Paper 20 x 26 Inch - 10 sheet Pak 100% Polyster - Sheets look and feel like fabric Tissue doesn't rub or bleed and water-resistant Great for packing on high end fragile products