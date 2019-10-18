GoodCups®

Reusable K Cups (pack Of 7)

$9.95

Buy Now Review It

Welcome to GoodCups store! Here you can buy the Keurig Reusable K Cup Filters, for your Keurig Coffee Maker. Do you love Keurig k-cup filters for their ability to brew quick single cups of coffee and would like to buy a complete set instead to avoid the hassle of buying individual pieces and also paying way higher prices? Are you looking for k-cup filters which will be unconditionally compatible with your Keurig brewing system and wouldn’t alter the taste of your coffee by using inferior quality plastic or metal that reacts with the coffee? Well, we have an incredible solution to all your problems and you will love it for its many incredible features and benefits: - Set of 7 reusable KCup filters for quickly brewing single cups of amazing coffee - Made up of superior quality stainless steel mesh and 100% BPA FREE Plastic- Lid with unibody construction that prevents it from falling apart - Cost effective when compared to disposable paper filters or plastic filters - Do not alter the taste of your coffee in any way as the materials are non-reactive - Ensures amazing brew as it allows water to pass through coffee at a desirable rate - Superior quality materials ensure long life and consistently good performance- O-ring seals in the lid to prevent any leakage - Extremely easy to pour, brew and clean – fits perfectly in many Keurig systems - Performs equally well when used with Tea, Cocoa Powder or Hot Chocolate- 7 k cup filters make it easy to brew different flavours without the need to wash a cup every timeCOMPATIBLE: K10, K15, K40, K45, K50, K55, K60, K65, K70, K75, K79, K130, K140, K145, K150, K155, K200, K250, K300, K350, K400, K425, K450, K475, B31, B40, B44, B45, B50, B60, B65, B66, B70, B71, B76, B77, B79, B130, B140, B145, B150, B155, B3000SEClick "Add to Cart" and Enjoy the Taste of Your Favorite Coffee!