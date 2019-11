Appleby Lane

Reusable Fabric Gift Bags (set Of 5 Bags)

Simplify your gift giving with these beautiful fabric gift bags. Put your present in the bag, tie the ribbon closed, and your wrapping is done! Each hand-screenprinted bag has a built-in cinch-tie ribbon to complete the wrapping without the need of wrapping paper, scissors, or tape. These eco-friendly gift bags can be reused time and again.