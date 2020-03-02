Final Straw

Reusable Drinking Straw With Portable Keychain Case

$24.95

Buy Now Review It

FINALSTRAW: 23cm long and 9cm wide, FinalStraw is similar in size to a standard straw. It’s constructed with food-grade silicone and food-grade, rust-proof, 18/8 304 stainless steel. FinalStraw is compatible with most glasses, mason jars, YETI Straw Lids, Corksicle lids, Tervis Straw and Hammer Lids, and other reusable tumblers. RAINBOW FINALSTRAW: We offer FinalStraw in two finishes, Rainbow and Silver. The magically mesmerizing Rainbow color is achieved with a PVD coating that’s food-grade an extremely durable against high temperatures and scratching. SEXY CASE: 7cm tall and 2.6cm wide, our Sexy Case is similar in size to a lighter and can fit on your keychain with the included attachment. Our Sexy Case is constructed with BPA-Free, Phthalate-Free, Prop 65 and CPSIA compliant, post-consumer recycled HDPE plastic. TELESCOPING CLEANING BRUSH: 6cm collapsed and 14.5 cm expanded, our Telescoping Cleaning Brush fits in a storage compartment in the Sexy Case when not in use. With a swift pull, you have a Cleaning Brush to scrub each end and get your FinalStraw squeaky clean. LEAVE BEHIND CARD: We include a tear-away Leave Behind Card with every FinalStraw. Leave this card behind with the bill at your local cafe or restaurant to let them know that they should serve straws only upon request. PACKAGING: FinalStraw’s packaging is printed on recycled paper, duh. But we cannot guarantee that your order will be mailed plastic-free by Amazon. MANUFACTURING: Our facility is certified by The International Organization for Standardization, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, and Social Accountability International SA8000.