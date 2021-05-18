Avantree

Reusable Cord Fastening Cable Ties Straps, 50-pack

$9.99

CONTROL YOUR CABLES: Whether for your laptop cords, chargers, headphones or other cables, out 50 pack of cable ties will keep your cables neat and organized and out of your way. WIDE USAGE: Suitable for a variety of cables, our cable ties come in 3 different cable strap sizes: 10’’x0.8’’, 6’’x0.6’’ and 5’’x0.5’’. REUSABLE AND DURABLE: Made from fabric material with attachments, our cable wraps are designed to last through many uses. SPECIAL DESIGN: Our cable ties are specially designed to fix your cables to the straps quickly and easily so you can spend less time worrying about cables and more time getting your work done. 24-MONTH WARRANTY: Feel confident in your purchase with the 24-month warranty for normal use. These 50 pcs cable ties have 3 different sizes for various cables management: L Size for your PC, laptop, TV or other appliance; M size for tablet, earphones or mobile device; S size for the cables less than 1M. Moreover, thanks to the special design, A slot can be easily formed to fix your cables to the straps Quickly and easily. Don’t worry they will be lost again. What's in the box? 10Pcs: 10'' X 0. 8'' (28cm x 2cm) 20Pcs: 6'' X 0. 6'' (16. 5cm x1. 6cm) 20Pcs: 5'' X 0. 5'' (14. 5cm x1. 2cm) > 24 months quality for normal use from us directly. Contact Asante Support for this. Support any issues or suggestions, contact us via our US toll free no, Intel number, or email us and 1 business Day reply is . We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction.