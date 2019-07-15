Tiblue

Reusable Collapsible Straw

$17.99 $11.99

Do you knowAmericans use 500 million straws every single day, average 1.6 Straws Per Person Per Day, which means that Americans use enough straws to wrap around the Earth 2.5 times every day.Why choose Tiblue reusable straws Tiblue’s mission is to reduce plastic use by providing you with reusable durable, collapsible, portable, pratical, responsibly made and safeful straws. Try our best to save the planet, would you like to join in us?Features Telescopical design: It can be stretched and merged in three different lenght, so you can use it in all kind of cups or tumble as needed.Premium material: Premium food-grade stainless steel Material, FDA Approved, BPA Free, safe and healthy plastic free, no metal aftertaste, no oxidation, colorfast, dishwasher safe, reusable.Easy to clean: Come with 1 special Telescopical scrub brush, with this banister brush, you can clean your straws more easily and never worry about hurting your straws.Portable: It come with a small metal case, easy to store and carry for outdoor picnics, camping, hiking, travelling, home and office use. Safe: After Polishing, grinding and indenting, the edge of the straws is concave and smooth.What’s more, it come with a silicone tip, you will never have to worry about hurting your mouth and teeth.Colorful: they’re the colour of rainbow, enjoy it with you colorful life.Specification- Material: 304 stainless steel- Straw’s Color: Rainbow - Case’s Color:Pink- Length:9.25 inch- Outer Dimeter:0.25 inch/6mm、0.32/9mmPackage includes- 1 * Reusable Drinking Straw- 1 * Straw Cleaning Brush - 1 * Straw Carrying CaseNote1.Boil the straw for sanitization before first use.2.Pleas do not use baking soda/bleaching powder to clean it.3.If there have incrustation,use vinegar to clean it