Made in the USA and Imported Dishwasher Safe 4" high 3.5" wide BPA free; non toxic; lid manufactured from polypropylene Tough; durable; fully-tempered soda-lime glass; recyclable New improved lid with larger drinking hole and inner seal. Meets osha (occupational safety and health) standards Microwave safe; lightweight and hard-wearing materials We estimate breakeven to be as low as 10 uses Assembled in our Los Angeles warehouse.