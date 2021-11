EKOBO

Reusable Coffee Cup Stone

Most takeaway coffee cups end up in landfills, even the compostable ones. If you’re a keen coffee drinker on a lower-waste journey, choose a reusable cup made by Ekobo with responsibly-sourced bamboo fiber and a 100% food-grade resin. The cup comes with a soft, premium-grade silicone drinking lid, which conveniently doubles as a non-slip coaster. Highly durable and dishwasher-safe, it will last for many years if handled with care.