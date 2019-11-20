Lilywrap

Reusable Christmas Gift Wrap (2 Pack)

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

BEAUTIFUL wraps mimic the tailored look of paper gift wrap. Choose from a variety of stylish design and patterns EASY to wrap a gift in just 30-seconds with simple set, cinch, tie method using built-in drawstring ribbons CONVENIENT as a gift bag with the look of wrapping paper. No scissors, tape or waste. Great on-the-go or on the way to the party! REUSABLE + DURABLE eco-friendly wraps have been tested as many as 50 times without wear and tear. Perfect for TSA airport travel & shipping wrapped packages STRETCHY fabric wraps fit snugly to most shapes, sizes - even stacks of gifts. See size chart in description for sizing