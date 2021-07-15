United States
Chef’n
Reusable Berry Basket, Set Of 2
$27.98
At Food52
Berries and grapes have a happy new home in this clever container. The insert doubles as a colander, so you can rinse your fruit, then pop on the lid for snacking later. Plus, did we mention it’ll help your fruit last even longer? But of course. These just so happen to be stackable, too. (That’s why we’re giving you two of ‘em.)
