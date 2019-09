KORSREEL

Reusable Bent Glass Drinking Straws

$10.99

. &diams- &diams- Durable. &diams- &diams- Non-toxic. &diams- &diams- Lead Free. &diams- &diams- Made with premium glass (pyrex). &diams- &diams- Environmentally Friendly. &diams- &diams- Can be Used in Hot or Cold Drinks. &diams- &diams- Safe for Kids. &diams- &diams- Shatter Proof. &diams- &diams- Dishwasher Safe. Straw size:Length: -8 inch = 200 mmOutside diameter: 10 mmInside diameter: 8 mmWall thickness: 1,5 mmPacking Included:6 pcs * Bent Glass Straws (200 mm *10mm ), 2 pcs * Cleaning Brushes30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE- You can easy return and get refunded .Don't worry,You have no risk to try.. . . .