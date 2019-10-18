Savourio

Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap

$19.95

🌏【NATURAL SUSTAINABLE FOOD STORAGE】Beeswax wraps are an ethical & eco-friendly alternative for plastic bags, injurious plastic storage containers, aluminum foil & cling wrap. Shield anything that you want. ⭐【EASY TO USE】Use the heat from your hands to mold & shape the wrap to your storage container, and watch as it cools creating a tight seal that locks in astonishing freshness & flavor. 🧀 【LARGE PACK】We have included no less than 4 beeswax wrappers in the size small, medium, large and extra-large. You can use them to wrap and store anything, from fresh fruit and veggies to nuts, sandwich, and cheese. 🥑【PRESERVES YOUR FOOD】Handcrafted from compostable cloth, ethically collected beeswax, made of cotton, beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil: keeps food freshest while camping, hiking or working all day. 👍【HASSLE FREE TO PURCHASE】SAVOURIO Beeswax wraps are 100% natural, FDA-approves, biodegradable and recyclable. Our Beeswax wraps are backed by a 100% material you are fully satisfied with this product. Please feel free to reach out to us, and we will handle all your questions.